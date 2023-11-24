Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $17.19 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,009 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $17,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $529,103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after buying an additional 3,934,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 36,540.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,151,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,505,000 after buying an additional 3,142,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $111,100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $74.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.07.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

