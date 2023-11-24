Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $16.09 Million Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,021 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Aramark were worth $16,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 57.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 21.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 39.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period.

Aramark Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ARMK opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Aramark has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $33.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.58%. Aramark’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

