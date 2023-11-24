Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $16.04 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $16,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 968.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,222,000 after acquiring an additional 43,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNA stock opened at $274.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.72. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $220.21 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

