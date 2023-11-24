Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $15.22 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $15,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,430,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,231,000 after purchasing an additional 196,127 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 45,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

