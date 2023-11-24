Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $14.80 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $14,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after acquiring an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 260.5% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 550,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,365,000 after acquiring an additional 397,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 755.1% in the first quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 427,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,789,000 after acquiring an additional 377,527 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.35.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $154.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.80 and a 200 day moving average of $145.55. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.