Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $14.72 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 434,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,999 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $14,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

