Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $14,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 14.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 50,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $437,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pinterest by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 357,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 52,277 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pinterest by 133.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 130,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $31.76 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $53,958.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,468. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $53,958.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,888. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

