Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $17,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,721,000 after purchasing an additional 767,621 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $148,108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,638,000 after purchasing an additional 569,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $187.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.71 and a 200-day moving average of $183.54. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $230.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Raymond James raised L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

