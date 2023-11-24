Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Nordson were worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Nordson by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 362.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,619,446. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $232.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.50. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $253.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

