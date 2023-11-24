Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 784 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $14,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. FMR LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,145,000 after purchasing an additional 918,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $180,823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in TransDigm Group by 512.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 121,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after purchasing an additional 101,970 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDG opened at $970.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $599.42 and a one year high of $1,013.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $877.24 and its 200-day moving average is $861.91.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $35.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.54.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,990,552.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,990,552.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,141 shares of company stock worth $95,297,122. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

