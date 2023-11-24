Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 6,872 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $18,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.3% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 1.5 %

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $51.24. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.76%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

