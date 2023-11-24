Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 2,281 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $13,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $462.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $428.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $472.09. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

