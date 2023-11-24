Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 126,399 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,399 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $14,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

SSNC stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800 over the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SS&C Technologies

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.