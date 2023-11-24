Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 1,563 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FELE. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 746.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $58,687.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,668.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ FELE opened at $89.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.69 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $538.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

