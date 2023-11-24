Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,478 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,698,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $111,549,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,752,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,541.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,867,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IRM opened at $63.29 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 273.69%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,380 shares of company stock worth $4,752,594 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

