GraniteShares Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.7% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,396,736 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.49 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.50 and its 200 day moving average is $128.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

