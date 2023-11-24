Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of Grand Canyon Education worth $11,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 124.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,214,000 after acquiring an additional 284,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261,125 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 100.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 257,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after purchasing an additional 129,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $11,761,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 72.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 235,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 98,924 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LOPE. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $199,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $137.13 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 20.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

