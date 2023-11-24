Golub Capital BDC, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 81.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Golub Capital BDC

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.