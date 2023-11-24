Golub Capital BDC, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.
Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 81.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.
Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Golub Capital BDC
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
