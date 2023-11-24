Gaztransport & Technigaz SA Declares Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:GZPZY)

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2655 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Gaztransport & Technigaz Price Performance

Gaztransport & Technigaz stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. Gaztransport & Technigaz has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $24.62.

Get Gaztransport & Technigaz alerts:

About Gaztransport & Technigaz

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, a technology and engineering company, provides cryogenic membrane containment systems for the maritime transportation and storage of liquefied gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in South Korea, China, Russia, and internationally. The company offers solutions, such as commercial vessel tanks, small and medium-capacity LNG carriers, bunker barges and vessels, and floating storage structures and bunkering stations for supplying LNG to merchant vessels other than LNG carriers; and LNG fuel storage solutions and related systems for the merchant vessels that use LNG as a marine fuel to replace the conventional fuel oils.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaztransport & Technigaz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaztransport & Technigaz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.