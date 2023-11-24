Gaztransport & Technigaz SA Declares Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:GZPZY)

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2655 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.
Gaztransport & Technigaz Price Performance
Gaztransport & Technigaz stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. Gaztransport & Technigaz has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $24.62.
About Gaztransport & Technigaz
