Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Gateley Stock Performance
Shares of GTLY stock opened at GBX 161 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £211.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 154.41. Gateley has a 12 month low of GBX 128 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 194 ($2.43).
About Gateley
