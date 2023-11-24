Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Gateley Stock Performance

Shares of GTLY stock opened at GBX 161 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £211.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 154.41. Gateley has a 12 month low of GBX 128 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 194 ($2.43).

About Gateley

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corporate, Business Services, People, and Property. The company offers a range of services, such as legal, banking, corporate, restructuring advisory, taxation, commercial, commercial dispute resolution, complex international litigation, reputation, media, and privacy law services.

