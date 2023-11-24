Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,304 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Garmin were worth $17,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Garmin by 17.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Garmin by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Garmin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Garmin by 378.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.28. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

