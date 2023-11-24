Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,500 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,660,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,753,000 after buying an additional 774,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,323,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,319,000 after buying an additional 844,330 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,854,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,975,000 after buying an additional 257,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,994,000 after buying an additional 124,854 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,095,342 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $57.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $65.72. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.77%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,667 shares of company stock worth $1,423,372. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

