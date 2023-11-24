Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 839.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $158.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 8,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.