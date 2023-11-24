Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.35. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

