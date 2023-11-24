Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 578 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,902 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 89.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.89.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,231,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,147,872.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,231,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,147,872.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,792 shares of company stock worth $139,877,921 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $223.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.77 and a 200 day moving average of $212.50. The company has a market cap of $217.80 billion, a PE ratio of 140.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

