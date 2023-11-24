Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 4,000 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of Northwest Natural worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 1.0 %

NWN opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $141.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.35 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

About Northwest Natural

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.