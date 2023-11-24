Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 24,116 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,116 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.27% of Bally’s worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bally’s by 1,160.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Stock Up 3.8 %

Bally’s stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $547.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.00. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.03). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BALY. Barclays decreased their price target on Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Bally’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bally’s

In other Bally’s news, Director Terrence Downey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at $300,546.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jaymin B. Patel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,236.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence Downey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,546.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $448,791. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Profile

We are a global gaming, hospitality and entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. We provide our customers with physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo, sportsbook and free-to-play ("F2P") games.

