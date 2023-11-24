Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 1,775 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,742,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,733,000 after purchasing an additional 234,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 658,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 774,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CADE opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $29.17.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $448.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.81 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 11.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CADE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

