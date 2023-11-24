Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 913,578 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.34% of Steel Connect worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 2.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,912,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 63,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Connect in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Connect in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Steel Connect in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Steel Connect by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 45,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Connect from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of Steel Connect stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.32.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter. Steel Connect had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 119.02%.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

