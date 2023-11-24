Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.68% of Limoneira worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,914,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Limoneira by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 960,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Limoneira by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Limoneira by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Limoneira by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

LMNR stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.58 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

