Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.84 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 40,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,093,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $65.32.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

