Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.52.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $405.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.21 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $426.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

