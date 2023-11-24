Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Cannae worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of Cannae by 8.7% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 452,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 36,123 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 951,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cannae by 258.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cannae by 4.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cannae by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $25.51.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $933,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 427,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,601.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNNE has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

