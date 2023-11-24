Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,345 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,138 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 134,347 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

