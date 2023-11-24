Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,152 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 195.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 161,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,043,000 after buying an additional 63,822 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $21.40 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

