Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,503 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GUT. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5,457.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 33,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

GUT opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.