Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.27% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 32.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Cannell & Co. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.4% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 27,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

