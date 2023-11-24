Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.72% of Lands’ End worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at $1,142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 72,415 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 48,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director John Mcclain acquired 4,000 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $77,225.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LE stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Lands’ End, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $11.93.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $323.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.40 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

