Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.36% of Daktronics worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 3,779.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Daktronics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.89. Daktronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $544.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $232.53 million during the quarter.

In other Daktronics news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $113,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,558.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $113,557.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,558.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 22,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $212,677.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,967.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,750 shares of company stock worth $333,634. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daktronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

