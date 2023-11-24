Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,077,000 after purchasing an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,468,000 after purchasing an additional 290,136 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,371,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,224,000 after acquiring an additional 30,098 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 60.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,198,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 16.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,741,000 after acquiring an additional 411,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of NFE opened at $36.95 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $52.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

