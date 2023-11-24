Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.33% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEE. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 201.4% in the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 211,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 141,002 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter valued at $762,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 564,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 40.2% during the first quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEE opened at $8.88 on Friday. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

