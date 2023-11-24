Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.49% of Semler Scientific worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Semler Scientific by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Semler bought 26,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.11 per share, for a total transaction of $755,259.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,142.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Trading Up 0.0 %

Semler Scientific Profile

Shares of SMLR opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $253.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $43.38.

(Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.