Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.49% of Semler Scientific worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Semler Scientific by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Eric Semler bought 26,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.11 per share, for a total transaction of $755,259.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,142.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Semler Scientific Trading Up 0.0 %
Semler Scientific Profile
Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Semler Scientific
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- IWM’s rally signals shifting trend for small caps
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- What Me Worry? Consumer stocks surge despite high inflation
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.