Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $855,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

SHAK opened at $62.31 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,558.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.97.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. Analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

