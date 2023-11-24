Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 625 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,089 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Illumina by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Illumina by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Illumina by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $97.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.65. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $238.55.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.56.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

