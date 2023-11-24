Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,122,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DBRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $477.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.