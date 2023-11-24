Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 36,000 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 203.8% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,851,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,968,000 after buying an additional 9,962,297 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,481,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,851,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,419,000 after buying an additional 2,060,511 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in RB Global by 114.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,492,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Price Performance

NYSE:RBA opened at $62.15 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $68.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, Director Timothy J. O’day bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.52 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy J. O’day purchased 1,500 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik Olsson purchased 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $293,135 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

