Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 21,561 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,561 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Bunge Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Bunge Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG stock opened at $109.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $87.86 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.50.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

