Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 20.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 14.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 61.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, insider Paul S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $1,190,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 583,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,466,509.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $1,190,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 583,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,466,509.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total value of $71,109.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,909. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.10 and its 200 day moving average is $105.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.86%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

