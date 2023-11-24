Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.19% of Legacy Housing worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 54.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 161,750.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $22.84 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $25.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $557.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,945 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $309,361.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,149,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,796,989.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $366,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,933,753 shares in the company, valued at $61,784,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $309,361.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,149,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,796,989.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,010 shares of company stock worth $3,744,956 in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

