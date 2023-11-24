Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.22% of Stoneridge worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stoneridge

In other news, insider Rajaey Kased acquired 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,803.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,179.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

Stoneridge stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $238.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRI. Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

